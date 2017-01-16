BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags win in OT at Merrill

From left, the Hodags' Reeve Craig (3) dribbles down the court while Owen White (22) looks on in Friday's game at Merrill. Photo by Jeremy Ratliff of the Merrill Foto News

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team ended up playing overtime for the second game in a row when the Hodags won their non-conference contest Friday at Merrill, 55-47.

After RHS blew an early 12-point lead, the first and second halves both ended up being even with both teams deadlocked at 22-22 at intermission and 42-42 after the second half. The Hodags then flew past the Bluejays in the extra 4 minutes, 13-5, after beginning the overtime on a 6-0 scoring run that featured a 2-point basket and subsequent 3-pointer by Owen White, who fouled out with 3:07 to play.

White led RHS with 16 points, followed by Junior Howard with 14 points and Reeve Craig also scoring in double figures with 11 points. The team ended up shooting 18-45 (40 percent) overall and 7-19 (36.8 percent) from 3-point range while also making 12-16 (75 percent) from the charity stripe.

The Hodags, who began the new year Jan. 7 with a 64-62 overtime loss in conference play to Medford, are now 4-3 overall and 1-1 in the Great Northern Conference. RHS’s next game is a conference matchup Tuesday at Antigo.

Hodags 55, Merrill 47

Hodags         22           20           13 – 55

Merrill          22           20             5 – 47

Hodags: Easton Senoraske 3, Reeve Craig 11, Reese Flores 4, Owen White 16, Junior Howard 14, Matthew Reinthaler 4, Bryce Schickert 3. 3-pointers: Howard 3, White 2, Senoraske, Craig. Free throws: 12-16. Fouls: 22. Fouled out: White.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags medal in 6 events at Lightning Invite

Comments comments

RHS dancers compete in Kaukauna

Comments comments

HIGH SCHOOL GYMNASTICS: Hodags top LUHS in home dual

Comments comments

New snow brings outdoor sports to life

Comments comments