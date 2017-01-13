Top five outstanding warrants – Jan. 13

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals wanted by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these individuals can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Morgan Chapman, 19, Female/Native American. Fail to pay underage drinking. BOND: $508.50. Adrian Shawano, 25, Male/Native American. Fail to pay disorderly conduct. BOND: $285.50. Larry Thomas, 32, Male/Black. Fail to pay possession drug paraphernalia. BOND: $346.50. Rebecca Sanders, 44, Female/White. Fail to appear - jury trial/ misconduct in court. BODY ONLY Anthony Hoffman, 25, Male/White. Fail to pay disorderly conduct. BOND: $131.50.
