HIGH SCHOOL WRESTLING: Hodags down Mosinee, 54-19

Members of the 2016-17 Hodag wrestling team include, from left, front row, Reuben Guzik, Jacob DeMeyer, Alec Bess, Isabella Anderson, Payton Hartman, Alec Modrow, Eric Grulke. Second row, Chase Redmond, Hunter Greyhair, Connor Lund, David Schramke, Trevor Knapp. Third row, Colton Krueger, Alex Monk, Alec Kurtz, Jacob Tyson. Not pictured, Tyler Olson. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School wrestling team dropped only one match in the upper 11 weights classes Thursday when the Hodags won their Great Northern Conference dual meet at Mosinee, 54-19.

RHS recorded four of its match wins on pins by Josh Francisco (126), Eric Grulke (152), Chase Redmond (220) and Colton Krueger (285). Tyler Olson (132) won on a technical fall, Scott Fox (170) recorded a major-decision victory and Alec Modrow (138) won on a decision.

The Hodags picked up 18 of their team points with forfeit victories by Jacob DeMeyer (145), Alec Bess (182) and Alec Kurtz (195).

