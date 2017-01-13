GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags drop non-conference contest at Merrill

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity girls basketball team wasn’t able to muster 20 or more points in either half Thursday night when the Hodags lost a non-conference game at Merrill, 51-37.

RHS’s only player to score in double figures was Kaly Kostrova with 11 points. Ally Seefeldt and Ali Schickert added six points apiece. The Bluejays were led by Patience Pyan with a game-high 15 points.

The loss dropped the Hodags’ overall season record to 4-5. RHS returns to action Tuesday with another non-conference game at Stevens Point Area Senior High.

Merrill 51, Hodags 37

Hodags 18 19 – 37

Merrill 25 26 – 51

Hodags: Kenedy Van Zile 5, Ally Seefeldt 6, Brooke Mork 4, Kaly Kostrova 11, Maddie Meyer 5, Ali Schickert 6. 3-pointers: Van Zile, Meyer. Free throws: 5-8. Fouls: 14.