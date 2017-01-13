BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags drop dual meet to Tomahawk, 94-74

The Hodags' Nolan Francis swims the butterfly en route to a first-place finish in the 200-yard individual medley in Thursday's home dual meet against Tomahawk. Photos by TMK Photography

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team placed first in seven of the 11 events and added four runner-up finishes Thursday, though the Hodags ended up losing their Great Northern Conference home dual meet to Tomahawk, 94-74.

Two RHS sophomore swimmers each won two individual events. Nolan Francis finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.43 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:26.34), while Russell Benoy topped the 50 freestyle (24.45) and 200 freestyle (2:06.16).

The Hodags’ other first-place individual finish came from freshman Thaddeus Heck in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.32).

RHS won both freestyle relays with Francis, Benoy, Conor Natrop and Martin Hoger placing first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.48) and Francis, Benoy, Natrop and Devon Gabor topping the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.27).

Hoger, Heck, Natrop and David King placed second in the 200 medley relay (1:58.01).

Individual runner-up finishes for the Hodags came from King in the 200 individual medley (2:26.44) and Hoger in the 100 butterfly (1:05.66) and 100 backstroke (1:06.35).

RHS is now 1-5 on the season in GNC dual meets.

The Hodags' Russell Benoy swims to a first-place finish in the 200-yard freestyle. The Hodags' Thaddeus Heck swims the breaststroke in the 200-yard medley relay. The Hodags' Conor Nortrop swims the butterfly as part of the 200-yard medley relay. The Hodags' Nolan Francis swims the breaststroke during the 200-yard individual medley. The Hodags' David King swims the breaststroke in the 200-yard indivudual medley.
<
>
The Hodags' Nolan Francis swims the breaststroke during the 200-yard individual medley.
Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Consultant picked to help select new police chief

Comments comments

Downtown roadway survey online

Comments comments

Students of the Month announced at JWMS

Comments comments

Administration Committee favors part-time deputy county clerk

Comments comments