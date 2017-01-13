BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags drop dual meet to Tomahawk, 94-74

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team placed first in seven of the 11 events and added four runner-up finishes Thursday, though the Hodags ended up losing their Great Northern Conference home dual meet to Tomahawk, 94-74.

Two RHS sophomore swimmers each won two individual events. Nolan Francis finished first in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 8.43 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:26.34), while Russell Benoy topped the 50 freestyle (24.45) and 200 freestyle (2:06.16).

The Hodags’ other first-place individual finish came from freshman Thaddeus Heck in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.32).

RHS won both freestyle relays with Francis, Benoy, Conor Natrop and Martin Hoger placing first in the 200 freestyle relay (1:41.48) and Francis, Benoy, Natrop and Devon Gabor topping the 400 freestyle relay (3:49.27).

Hoger, Heck, Natrop and David King placed second in the 200 medley relay (1:58.01).

Individual runner-up finishes for the Hodags came from King in the 200 individual medley (2:26.44) and Hoger in the 100 butterfly (1:05.66) and 100 backstroke (1:06.35).

RHS is now 1-5 on the season in GNC dual meets.