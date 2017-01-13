BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags fall to Mosinee, 6-2

RHS 0-5 in GNC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys hockey team remained winless for the season in the Great Northern Conference after losing Thursday night’s conference game to Mosinee, 6-2, at the Rhinelander Ice Arena.

“We outshot them on the night 23-19, but a combination of us not scoring enough and them scoring timely goals was the difference,” said Hodags head coach MJ Laggis. “We have been working on our defensive zone coverage and while it was solid for periods of time, we had a few breakdowns that led to a few goals against.”

RHS’s first goal of the evening came in the first period from sophomore Brandon Kolasa.

“Brandon has been playing better and better, and he is starting to turn the corner as a player,” Laggis said. “He has a few big years ahead of him and I will be enjoying watching him grow as a player.”

Cole Spaulding tallied the Hodags’ final goal.

“Cole is a grinder and he gets some scoring chances,” Laggis said. “He continues to improve as a player and he’s a great leader.”

Seth Stafford, who started in net for RHS, stopped 13 of 19 shots before being relieved in goal by Cody Pratz, who finished the game.

“While we did give up one goal on our penalty kill, we have a solid kill with a really good system that our kids are starting to run well,” Laggis said. “We killed off a 5-minute major (Thursday) night and that was a positive.

“On the other side of the puck, our power play is sputtering at best. We scored one power-play goal (Thursday) night on five chances. It’s not from a lack of effort, time devoted to it, or the system we are attempting to run, but it isn’t clicking at all and we need it to.”

The loss dropped RHS to 0-5 in the GNC and 2-6 overall going into next Tuesday’s conference road game against Northland Pines.