Students of the Month announced at JWMS

From left, 8th grader Jacob Maas, 6th grader Aidan Sedlak, 7th graders Logan Schmoeger and Sage Flory, and 6th grader Ella Cordy. Not pictured is 8th grader Autumn Pond.

James Williams Middle School’s (JWMS) Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program is proud to announce its Students of the Month for December.

Grade level teaching teams chose two students this month who demonstrated the ability to follow the school’s 4 Be’s (Be Safe, Be Responsible, Be Respectful, and Be Here) at an exceptional level. These students come to school prepared and ready to learn, are actively engaged in their learning, follow class and school rules, and are honest, trustworthy, and respectful.

