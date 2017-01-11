Students of the Month announced at JWMS

James Williams Middle School’s (JWMS) Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports (PBIS) program is proud to announce its Students of the Month for December.

Grade level teaching teams chose two students this month who demonstrated the ability to follow the school’s 4 Be’s (Be Safe, Be Responsible, Be Respectful, and Be Here) at an exceptional level. These students come to school prepared and ready to learn, are actively engaged in their learning, follow class and school rules, and are honest, trustworthy, and respectful.