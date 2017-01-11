Obituary: Bridget Zeromski

Bridget Zeromski, age 91 and previously of Stevens Point, passed away surrounded by her family January 6, 2017 in Rhinelander. Bridget was born Aug. 30, 1925 to Herman and Emma (Wysocki) Maslowski in Stevens Point. She attended local schools and graduated from PJ Jacobs High School.

Bridget married Bob Zeromski April 26, 1947 at St. Mary’s of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher. Bridget and Bob were members of the Wisconsin Tavern League for many years, until retirement. They owned and operated the 3 B’s Tavern in Milwaukee in the 60s. In 1964 they moved north where they owned and operated Lake Hancock Resort in Harshaw, until the time of her retirement in 1992, when she then sold the resort to her son Brant. Bridget enjoyed snowmobiling in her younger years and was a member of Harshaw Wanderers Snowmobile Club. She was also a great cook and enjoyed baking and cooking which was passed down to her from her family. Listening and dancing the Polish Hop to Polka music was her favorite way of having fun which she did until the time of her passing.

Bridget is survived by her two sons, William (Billy) (Bev Labiszak) Zeromski, Harshaw and Brant (Kim Dorion) Zeromski of Rhinelander; her siblings, Germaine (Don) Liss and Mary Lou (Clifford) Schulist; five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, many nieces and nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert (Bob) Zeromski; sister, Lucille (Norbert) Wojcik, and her brother James (Ramona) Maslowski, of Milwaukee.

A mass of christian burial for Bridget will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at St. Mary of Mt. Carmel Catholic Church in Fancher. Rev. Daniel Hackel will officiate. Burial will be at a later date. Visitation will be held on Saturday before services at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers please send memorials to any Alzheimer associations to finding a cure.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting http://www.shudafuneral.com/