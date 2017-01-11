NORDIC SKIING: Hodag Challenge held at CAVOC

RHS competes at JV level

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School Nordic ski team hosted the Hodag Challenge held Jan. 7-8 at the Cedric A. Vig Outdoor Classroom.

The Hodags competed at the junior varsity level, in which the boys ended up fifth out of seven teams while the girls didn’t have at least three skiers compete on both days to score in the team standings with the freestyle race held on the first day and the classic race on the second.

RHS’s top overall finish for the boys in the junior varsity division came from Breckin Younker, who placed 17th with a combined time of 46 minutes, 11.7 seconds, after placing 18th in the freestyle race (16:48.3) and 20th in the classic race (29:23.4).

The Hodags’ Levi Smith ended up 21st overall (49:18) after placing 23rd in the freestyle race (17:54) and 24th in the classic race (31:24), while Daniel Ritchie rounded out the team’s top three by placing 23rd overall (50:28), 21st in the freestyle race (17:48.3) and 28th in the classic race (32:39.7).

The other two skiers who finished both races for the Hodag boys were Alec Lowry (24th overall in 50:58.4) and Asher Johnson (30th overall in 58:56.9).

RHS’s two girls who skied both days included: Jenna Younker, 16th overall (1:00:03), 17th in the freestyle race (21:48.8) and 19th in the classic race (38:14.2); and Carleen Morien, 18th overall (1:00:40), 18th in the freestyle race (22:23.2) and 20th in the classic race (38:16.8).

The Hodags’ Gracie Quinn competed on the second day in the classic race, which she finished in 39:35.8.