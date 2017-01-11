Downtown roadway survey online

The City of Rhinelander wants citizen input to help determine what Brown Street in downtown Rhinelander will look like when the Streetscape project is complete.

A survey is available online which is designed to evaluate specific roadway options that will be considered for the final construction.

Recent public comments led the City Council to call for the survey to help determine whether changes are warranted. The Brown Street parking configuration is parallel parking on the west side of the street, parallel parking on the east. The survey information and results will be presented to the Rhinelander Public Works and Water and Sewer Committees Feb. 6. Any recommended changes would be presented to the full Council for approval.

The survey may be accessed and completed at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/RhinelanderDowntown.

The survey is available in paper form at the Rhinelander City Hall Water Utility office, 135 Stevens St., Rhinelander.