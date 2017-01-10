Obituary: Gary Allen Harris

Gary Allen Harris, age 70 of Rhinelander, passed away Monday, Jan. 9 at Friendly Village Nursing Home in Rhinelander. Gary was born Nov. 20, 1946 in Rhinelander. He graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1965, and then served in the Army during Vietnam War. Gary loved serving his country and was given an honorable discharge for his service.

Gary grew up in Rhinelander and later worked at Prange Way in Wausau and Kmart at various stores in Wisc., Mo., and Minn. and then worked for Walgreens.

He enjoyed antiques, furniture restoration, painting, stain glass, gardening and making floral arrangements. He was proud of the things he made and loved showing people his creativity. He also loved remodeling homes, going to thrift stores and rummage sales.

Gary is survived by his Daughter, LoraLee (Jim) Jensen and grandson, Justin Huber (son of LoraLee). Gary was very proud to have a grandson in his life. He is further survived by his siblings, Judith Taylor, Robert Harris, Donald (Brenda) Harris, Patricia (Forest) Towne, Richard Harris, Dan (Pam) Zacharias, Randy Zacharias, Debra Kaphingst, Linda Zacharias and the many nieces and nephews he loved very much.

Gary was preceded in death by his father, Albert Harris and his Mother, Elvie Zacharias; his grandparents; and sisters, Jean Carol Harris and Peggy Sue Stein.

There will be no service, but for those who knew Gary, a small gathering will be held at Pizza Haven in Rhinelander Friday, Jan. 13 at 6 p.m. to share memories, eat and celebrate his life.

Cards can be sent to Harris/Jensen Family, 4889 Little Pine Acres, Rhinelander, WI 54501.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to American Legion, 1002 Coon Street, Rhinelander, WI 54501.

Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com. Nimsgern Funeral & Cremation Services, Woodruff is serving the family.