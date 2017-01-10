Obituary: Bruce Liebscher

Bruce Liebscher, age 73, a longtime resident of Sugar Camp, died Friday, Jan. 6, 2017. He passed peacefully in sleep while surrounded by family. Bruce was born Aug. 23, 1943 in Milwaukee to Howard and Marcella Liebscher.

Bruce worked most of his life as an advertising salesman for both the Hodag Shopper and the Rhinelander Daily News. After leaving advertising, Bruce worked as a custodian at the Three Lakes High School and groundskeeper/ maintenance man/ custodian at St. Kunegunda Catholic Church in Sugar Camp. He also served as an EMT in Sugar Camp for many years. He was a Little League, Babe Ruth and Junior Slow Pitch coach. He was the voice of Sugar Camp Slow Pitch tournaments. He participated in the Youth Club in Sugar Camp. Bruce loved all dogs and had quite a following in Three Lakes, Rhinelander, Minocqua and Eagle River, when he went on his advertising route. Above all, his grandchildren were his world; he attended every Three Lakes and Sugar Camp sport they were involved in, and many that they weren’t. Bruce was previously a Sugar Camp volunteer fire fighter and the Treasurer of the Sugar Camp Medic 11. He was quick with a joke and always had a smile on his face.

Bruce was preceded in death by his parents; mother and father-in-law, Elton and Romona Kunda; brothers, Howard and Dennis; and brother-in-law, James Stoehr. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Rita Liebscher of Sugar Camp; sons, Brian of Three Lakes, Jeff (Kara) of Sugar Camp and Craig of Phoenix, Ariz.; brother: Tom of Livingston, Mont.; grandchildren, Riley, Charlie, Owen, Lillian, Marcus (Heather), Kendra (Devon), Brady and Kiana; seven great-grandchildren; numerous other family and friends.

A memorial mass will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13 at St. Kunegunda Catholic Church in Sugar Camp. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church. Luncheon to follow at Sugar Camp Town Hall.

Arrangements by Gaffney-Busha Funeral Home, Eagle River. Online condolences may be expressed at gaffney-busha.com