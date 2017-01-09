Rhinelander man killed in one-vehicle accident

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A 60-year old Rhinelander man has died as the result of a one-vehicle accident on Hwy 45 north, near East Stella Lake Road Saturday, Jan. 7.

According to the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, the preliminary investigation indicates a vehicle driven by Mark Mohr was traveling north and crossed into the southbound lane, left the roadway, rolled and came to rest in the tree line.

An Oneida County deputy came across the vehicle in the ditch approximately 7:20 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office, state patrol and Oneida County Medical Examiner’s Office continue to investigate the accident.