The Rhinelander Basketball Association (RBA) 7th grade girls traveling basketball team completed its tournament schedule this past Saturday. The team finished first in all four of their regular Great Northwest Basketball League (GNBL) tournaments en route to a 13-0 record.

The girls also placed 12th out of 32 teams in the GNBL championship tournament in December. The girls will now transition to playing school basketball for James Williams Middle School during January and February.