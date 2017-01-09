Obituary: Morton L. Dreger

Morton L. Dreger, age 82 of Rhinelander, died Thursday, Jan. 5, 2017, at his residence. Morton was born Dec. 26, 1934, in Rhinelander.

Despite his disabilities, Morton lived a long and full life which was a testament to his strong spirit and the quality care he received over the years.

Morton is survived by his fellow residents and faithful caregivers at Germond Adult Family Home.

Inurnment will take place in Northland Memorial Park. Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414 /www.carlsonfh.com) is in charge of arrangements.