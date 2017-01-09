Obituary: Antonette “Ann” M. Czlapinski

Antonette “Ann” M. Czlapinski, age63 of Rhinelander, died Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017 at St. Mary’s Hospital. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, David; her five children, Karen (Troy Thomas) Czlapinski, Brian (Heidi) Czlapinski, Amy (Jon Skubal) Czlapinski, Michael (Jennifer) Czlapinski and Michelle Czlapinski; grandchildren, Madison, Sydney, Marshall, Audrina and Ryan; three brothers, Charles (Molly) Kundinger, Patrick Kundinger and Jerry Kundinger and nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Anthony and Edna (Remitz) Kundinger and by one sister, Jo (Bob) Regalia.

The visitation for Ann will be held on Saturday, Jan. 14 at the Hildebrand Funeral Home from 9 a.m. until the 11 a.m. service with Fr. Randy Knauf officiating. Memorials in Honor of Antonette may be given to Nativity of Our Lord Parish. Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, WI, 54501, 715-365-4343. Celebrating lives and healing hearts.