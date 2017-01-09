GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags win at Mosinee, 53-51

Members of the 2016-17 Hodag girls basketball team include, from left, front row, Lexie Rick, Alayna Franson, Payton Van Zile, Ally Seefeldt, Kaly Kostrova, Kenedy Van Zile, junior varsity coach Terry Nordine. Back row, junior varsity 2 coach Megan Biscobing, assistant coach Kyle Franson, Molly Wagler, Ericka Jorgensen, Hope Wissbroecker, Ali Schickert, Maddie Meyer, Brooke Mork, head coach Ryan Clark. Photo by Bob Mainhardt

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls basketball team was back in action for the first time in more than three weeks Saturday when the Hodags won at Mosinee, 53-51.

Ally Seefeldt led RHS with a game-high 22 points, while senior teammate Kaly Kostrova also scored in double figures with 16 points.

The win evened the Hodags’ season record to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the Great Northern Conference going into Tuesday’s home conference game against Tomahawk.

Hodags 53, Mosinee 51

Hodags                 31           22 – 53

Mosinee               27           24 – 51

Hodags: Ally Seefeldt 22, Alayna Franson 1, Brooke Mork 4, Kaly Kostrova 16, Molly Wagler 6, Maddie Meyer 2, Ali Schickert 2. 3-pointers: Kostrova. Free throws: 16-22. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Schickert.

