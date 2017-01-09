GIRLS BASKETBALL: Hodags win at Mosinee, 53-51

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School girls basketball team was back in action for the first time in more than three weeks Saturday when the Hodags won at Mosinee, 53-51.

Ally Seefeldt led RHS with a game-high 22 points, while senior teammate Kaly Kostrova also scored in double figures with 16 points.

The win evened the Hodags’ season record to 4-4 overall and 2-2 in the Great Northern Conference going into Tuesday’s home conference game against Tomahawk.

Hodags 53, Mosinee 51

Hodags 31 22 – 53

Mosinee 27 24 – 51

Hodags: Ally Seefeldt 22, Alayna Franson 1, Brooke Mork 4, Kaly Kostrova 16, Molly Wagler 6, Maddie Meyer 2, Ali Schickert 2. 3-pointers: Kostrova. Free throws: 16-22. Fouls: 20. Fouled out: Schickert.