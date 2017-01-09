BOYS SWIMMING: Hodags 8th at Ashwaubenon Invite

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School boys swimming team recorded four top-10 individual finishes along with two relays finishing in the top 10 Saturday when the Hodags placed eighth out of 12 teams at the Ashwaubenon Invite.

RHS’s best individual finishes were recorded by Nolan Francis, who placed third in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 6.73 seconds) and fourth in the 100 backstroke (56.98). The Hodags’ other two top-10 individual finishes came from Russell Benoy, who was fifth in the 50 freestyle (24.01) and ninth in the 100 freestyle (53.89).

Francis and Benoy joined Martin Hoger and Devon Gabor to place fourth in the 200 freestyle relay (1:37.65). Francis, Benoy, Hoger and Thaddeus Heck added a seventh-place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:51.52).

RHS’s next meet is Thursday when the Hodags host Tomahawk.

Ashwaubenon Invite

Team scores: Bay Port 532, Ashwaubenon 359, SPASH 279, Lakeland 179, Fond du Lac 175, Shawano 129, Appleton West/Kimberly 127, Rhinelander 118, Appleton North/East 103, Pulaski 100, Oshkosh North Lourdes 71, Tomahawk 60.