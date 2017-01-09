BOYS HOCKEY: Hodags lose to Green Bay United in OT, 3-2

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander High School varsity boys hockey team held leads twice Saturday when the Hodags lost on the road in overtime to Green Bay United, 3-2.

Despite ending up with fewer goals, RHS outshot Green Bay United by almost a 2-to-1 margin, 38-20.

“We had a lot of prime scoring chances throughout the game, and many shots in prime scoring areas, but we were unable to capitalize as much as we need to,” said Hodags head coach MJ Laggis.

RHS scored first on Hunter Hick’s first career goal in varsity play.

“I was really glad to see Hunter break the ice and score,” Laggis said. “We led 1-0 for a short period before they scored to tie it.”

RHS regained the lead in the second period on a top-shelf goal by Freddie Wisner and stayed in front until Green Bay United tied the game in the third period to force overtime.

“We gave up the lead with a turnover in our own end with several minutes left in the game,” Laggis said.

The Hodags also had the upper hand on shots in overtime, 7-2, but gave up a goal late in the extra session.

Seth Stafford stopped 17 of the 20 shots he faced in recording the loss in net for RHS.

“When you put 38 shots on an opponent, you are doing some things right,” Laggis said. “However, we have to work at finishing. “

The loss dropped the Hodags overall season record to 2-5 going into Tuesday’s home game against Chequamegon.