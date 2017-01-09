BOYS BASKETBALL: Hodags fall to Medford in OT, 64-62

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Back in action for the first time in more than three weeks following an extended break because of an outbreak of whooping cough, the Rhinelander High School varsity boys basketball team ended up losing Saturday at home in overtime to Medford, 64-62.

The Hodags held their largest lead of the game early in the first half when they jumped out to a 5-0 lead after Reese Flores made a 2-point shot followed by a 3-pointer. The half remained close as Junior Howard sank a two-point basket in the final seconds to give RHS a 28-26 lead at intermission.

The Raiders led by 3 points in the second half when they went on a 7-0 scoring run to take their largest lead of the game at 50-40 with just over 10 minutes left in regulation. Medford remained in front until just under 2 minutes remained in the second half when the Hodags’ Owen White sank a 3-pointer to tie the game at 60-60, which is how the half ended.

Neither team could do much scoring in the 4 minutes of overtime, in which RHS’s only points came on a 2-point basket by White.

White led the Hodags with 19 points, while junior teammate Brad Comer also scored in double figures with 12 points, which came on four 3-pointers.

RHS shot 24-45 (53.3 percent) from the field overall and 13-24 (54.2 percent from 3-point range.

The loss evened the Hodags’ season record to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the Great Northern Conference going into Tuesday’s game at Mosinee.

Medford 64, Hodags 62 (OT)

Medford 26 34 4 – 64

Hodags 28 32 2 – 62

Hodags: Easton Senoraske 3, Reeve Craig 6, Brad Comer 12, Reese Flores 7 Owen White 19, Brock Lieder 2, Junior Howard 4, Matthew Reinthaler 9. 3-pointers: Comer 4, Reinthaler 3, Craig 2, White 2, Senoraske, Flores. Free throws: 1-1. Fouls 17.