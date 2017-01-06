Students learn about giving back, paying forward

Crescent Elementary School students and families have been busy collecting pop tops. This week they brought all the boxes filled with pop tops to a recycling business to cash them in. All of the collection efforts totaled 150 pounds of aluminum to be recycled, and $37.50 for the school.

A check was made out for that amount to The Ronald McDonald House in Marshfield as a donation on behalf of Crescent Elementary School. The Ronald McDonald House is a place where families can stay when their child is at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Marshfield.

Pictured with the check is Benjamin Olson, a third grader at Crescent. Ben was born prematurely and while he spent time in the NICU at St. Joseph’s, his family stayed at the Ronald McDonald House until Ben was able to come home.

Several families at Crescent School benefit from the house and this donation allows them to pay it forward. Any pop top donations may be brought to the school office.