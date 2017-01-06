Sauer to replace Gleason on city Finance Committee

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Rhinelander’s five-person Finance, Wage and Salary Committee will be getting a new member.

Mayor Dick Johns said he is seeking City Council approval at Monday’s meeting to appoint alderman Steve Sauer to the committee, for which alderman Tom Gleason has asked to step down from, but will be remaining on the council.

If approved, Sauer’s appointment would run through April 2018.

Council members will also be asked Monday to approve a “public engagement process” related to the city parks master plan, for which a task force involving users of the city parks is being formed.

University of Wisconsin-Extension community resource development agent Myles Alexander will be working with the task force, while council member Alex Young has expressed a willingness to be the city’s representative with those individuals who will consider potential future uses for the city parks.