Rhinelander student wins writing contest

Rhinelander 7th grader Bella Newlin holds the magazine that published her winning poem. The publishers of Wisconsin Outdoor News will now forward her poem to another competition.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

James Williams Middle School seventh grader Bella Newlin was recently honored by Wisconsin Outdoor News magazine. Newlin placed first in the poetry division of the magazine’s annual Youth Writing Contest.

The contest received entries from all over the state including selected entries from the seventh grade science classes at James Williams Middle School. The writing contest asked students to put their outdoor experiences on paper to share with readers of the Wisconsin Outdoor News magazine in either prose or poetry form.

Wisconsin Outdoor News will now enter Bella’s poem in the 2016 Norm Strung Youth Writing Competition, which is sponsored by the Outdoor Writers of America Association, Safari Club International, the Izaak Walton League of America, and Delta Waterfowl.

For her efforts, Newlin has won a cash prize and plaque. Newlin is the daughter of Elizabeth Faucett. Her sponsoring teacher was Jeff Skubal.

Read Bella Newlin’s poem here.

