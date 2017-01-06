Oneida County’s top five warrants – Jan. 6, 2017

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals wanted by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these individuals can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Robert Runnerstrom, 28, Male/White. Fail to pay criminal damage to property. BOND: $742. Michael Hitchcock, 34, Male/White. Possession of drug paraphernalia and THC. BODY ONLY. Anthony Coker-Lis, 22, Male/Native American. Fail to appear-false imprisonment/domestic violence. BODY ONLY. Chanty Big John, 31, Female/Native American. Fail to pay possession of open intoxicants. BOND: $196.50. Rebecca Sanders, 44, Female/White. Fail to appear - jury trial/misconduct in court. BODY ONLY.
