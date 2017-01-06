Nicolet College ready to help Globe University’s displaced students

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

With the U.S. Department of Education’s announcement that Globe University will lose federal Title IV student financial aid funding, Northwoods students attending Globe classes and affected by this development are encouraged to contact Nicolet College for help continuing their college education.

“Nicolet academic advisors and career coaches are available and ready to work with any Globe students who have lost their ability to complete their degree,” said Nicolet Vice President of Student Affairs Kate Ferrel.

“Nicolet staff will work with students on the credit transfer process, determine if there are any credit for prior learning opportunities, and assist with the federal financial aid application process.”

A Minnesota court ruled Globe committed fraud and engaged in deceptive practices. This ruling led the U.S. Department of Education in December to revoke the university’s access to Title IV funding, including Pell grants and student loans.

U.S. Under Secretary of Education Ted Mitchell said in the announcement of the financial aid revocation that Globe “violated federal law, which is why we removed them from the federal student aid program. This is a sober reminder that not all institutions deliver on their advertised promises.”

Any affected students can contact Nicolet to set up an appointment by calling (715) 365-4493, 1-800-544-3039, ext. 4493; TTY 1-800-947-3529 or relay 711.

Information about Nicolet’s more than 60 academic programs is available at nicoletcollege.edu.

Nicolet is one of 16 colleges in the Wisconsin Technical College System and fully accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, which determines accreditation status for college and universities in 19 states in the north central portion of the U.S.