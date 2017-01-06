Explosion in Phelps severely injures one

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A 31-year-old Eagle River man was transported to the Madison Burn Center this morning following an explosion at Phelps Cast.

The Vilas County Sheriff’s office reported receiving an emergency call just before 9 a.m. Friday regarding an explosion in the foundry area of the factory.

The company safety officer will be conducting an investigation into the explosion.

Phelps Fire Department and EMS along with Land ‘O Lakes EMS responded to the call, along with Sheriff’s office staff. The employee who was reported to be severely burned was flown to Madison by the Spirit Air 2 medical transport team.