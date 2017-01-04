Rhinelander man bound over for trial on child porn charges

Roger W. Krutke also accused of child sexual assault

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

A 60-year-old Rhinelander man facing three felony counts of possessing child pornography has been bound over for trial.

Roger W. Krutke waived his right to a preliminary hearing Wednesday in Oneida County Circuit Court. Krutke, who remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond, is scheduled back in court Feb. 6 for an arraignment.

According to a report put together by special agent Ronald Glaman of the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Krutke is also accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in Wisconsin Rapids last year and at the Mount Olympus Resort in Wisconsin Dells during the summer of 2015.

The report further alleges the girl stated Krutke “touches her in naughty places and takes naughty pictures.” When the girl was at Krutke’s apartment in Rhinelander last year, she stated she observed partially clothed and naked pictures of herself posted on the ceiling above Krutke’s bed.

Upon a search warrant being executed Dec. 20 at Krutke’s apartment in Rhinelander, in his vehicle and at a residence identified as belonging to him in Park Falls, items found in the search allegedly contained images of child pornography.

Krutke also faces two felony counts of first-degree child sexual assault in Wood County.