Obituary: Martin J. Gordon

Martin J. Gordon, age 74 of Owosso, Mich., passed away Oct. 19, 2016 after an extended illness. He is preceded in death by his mother, Eva Gordon; his father, Mike Gordon and his grandparents, Constantine and Agatha.

Martin was born in Rhinelander and raised on a farm in the town of Crescent, attended local schools and graduated from Rhinelander High School in 1962. He served his country in the Marines, and took on a career as a semi-truck driver.

He is survived by his wife, Luwanda; one son, Marty Jr.; two daughters, Bernadette and Jeanette; his sister Agnes Mahner of Rhinelander, four granddaughters; nieces and nephews, Clara, Natalie, Rebecca, Tracy, Eva, Keven, Prescott, Bill, Joe, Bart, Shaun and Ben; several grand nieces and nephews.

He had a love for painting, fishing, hunting, woodworking, going up north to visit his sister, family and friends, offering comfort, sharing laughter with people he didn’t even know. Martin will be sadly missed by family and friends. Services were held in Mich.