Obituary: David J. Crabb

David James Crabb, age 48, of Green Bay and formerly of Rhinelander, died Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017, in Rhinelander. He was born Feb. 9, 1968, in Vancouver, Wash. to James and Janice (Thrall) Crabb.

Dave attended Ridgefield High School in Washington where he participated in football and baseball; graduating in 1986. He entered the United States Army in 1986 and served his country in Operation Desert Storm. He was honorably discharged in 1992. Dave married Debra Gaber on Aug. 5, 1988, in Colorado Springs, Colo. and they were blessed with a daughter, Ashli and a son, Nathan.

After completing an apprenticeship program, Dave began his career as a Journeyman Electrician. Following his family’s move to Rhinelander, he was employed with Gaber Electric, Printpack, and Oldenburg Group. In 2013, he and Deb relocated to Green Bay where he finished his career with Vos Electric.

Dave coached Pop Warner football in Rhinelander and enjoyed many hobbies including riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, hunting and fishing, hockey with the kids, downhill skiing, volleyball, and travel. Most of all, Dave loved his roles as husband, father and grandfather. In addition to his family, he also cherished his friends and the relationships grown with them. “A stranger was just a friend David had not met yet!” He will be fondly remembered for his caring personality, sense of humor, and for the strength he demonstrated in the face of his illness; living by the mottos of “Always keep your head up and always keep fighting.”

Dave is survived by his wife, Debra Crabb of Green Bay; his two children, Ashli (Douglas) Lehman of Stevens Point and Nathan (Victoria) Crabb of Almond; three grandchildren, Aiden, Grayson and Lincoln; his father, James (Laura) Crabb of Ridgefield, Wash.; two sisters, Tamara (William) Baker of Vancouver, Wash. and Michelle (Brian) Stewart of Redding, Calif.; a step-sister, Crystal Moreland of Vancouver, Wash.; and in-laws, Dale and Elaine Gaber of Rhinelander. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Janice.

A memorial visitation to remember and celebrate Dave’s life will take place from 1 –4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 7, at the Carlson Funeral Home.Condolences for the family may be directed at www.carlsonfh.com. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, the family suggests support of a memorial that will be established in Dave’s name and contributions may be directed in care of his family.