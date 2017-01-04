Obituary: Carol Ann Caskey

Carol Ann Caskey, age 86, of Rhinelander, passed away peacefully in Milwaukee Jan. 4, 2017 at the age of 86.

Carol was born Nov. 19, 1930 in Plymouth to Fred and Elizabeth Toll and baptized soon after. She was confirmed at St Paul’s Lutheran Grafton in 1944. She graduated from Grafton High School in 1948 and Sheboygan County Normal School in 1950. Carol married Chester at St John’s Lutheran in Phelps on June 12, 1954. She taught at Grand School in Ozaukee County, Phelps Elementary School, and Zion Lutheran in Rhinelander. Carol worked 15 years at Triumph Twist Drill in Rhinelander as a machine operator until she retired.

Carol was a faithful Christian wife, mother and grandmother who shared God’s grace with everyone she could. She and Chester opened their home and shared their love with foster children for several years. She was a member of Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church in Rhinelander where she served her Savior.

Carol is now rejoicing in heaven with her Savior. She would like us all to remember that she was a saved child in Christ. Philippians 1:21 “To live is Christ and to die is gain.”

Carol is survived by her two daughters, Anna (Rev. Michael) Bartsch of Milwaukee, Elizabeth (Rev. Roger) Riedel of` Wautoma; her son Dale of Rhinelander; her grandchildren, Katherine, Benjamin, Jonathan, Christopher, Emily, Sam, Susan, Mary, Rachel, and Joseph; her great-grandchildren Julia, Connor and Alexandor; her brother, Fred Toll and brother-in-law, Frank Balisteri. She was preceded in death by her husband Chester, parents, and two sisters.

Funeral services for Carol will be held on Monday, Jan. 9 at 12 p.m., with visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of services, all at the Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church. Her sons-in-law, Reverend Michael Bartsch and Reverend Roger Riedel, will be officiating. Interment will be in the Forest Home Cemetery. You may leave your private condolences for the Caskey family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Caskey family.