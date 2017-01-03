Obituary: Donald F. Kunze

Donald F. Kunze, age 84, of Pelican Lake, died Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, at St. Clare’s Hospital in Weston. He was born July 19, 1932, in the Town of Pelican to Frank and Myrtle (Towne) Kunze.

Don was raised in Enterprise and graduated from Elcho High School. He entered the U.S. Army in 1952 and served his country during the Korean War until his honorable discharge in 1954. Don married Bernice Huffman Aug. 26, 1961, and together they resided in the Town of Enterprise where they raised their family of four children. He was employed as a saw operator at Marplex in Rhinelander for 28 years until his retirement. Don loved the outdoors and especially enjoyed the turkeys that visited his home.

Don is survived by three daughters, Karen (Thomas Zettler) Everson of Pelican Lake, Lynne (Gary) Dalka of Rhinelander, and Donna (Mike Elsesser) Nelson of Pelican Lake; his son, Mark (Melissa) Kunze of Pelican Lake; nine grandchildren, Luke, Mark, Nicole (Adam), Wade, Eric, Jeffrey (Amanda), Leslie (Jeff), Sarah, and Wil; ten great-grandchildren; a brother, Fred (Cheryl) Kunze of Pelican Lake; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Bernice on Oct. 2, 2012; and three brothers, Albert, Alvin, and Harold.

A memorial service for Don will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan.10, at the Carlson Funeral Home(715-369-1414) with Deacon Dan Towle officiating. Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until the time of service Tuesday at the funeral home. Condolences for the family may be directed at www.carlsonfh.com.