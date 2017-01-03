Obituary: Craig A. Raths

Craig A. Raths, age 62, of McNaughton, passed away to the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2017, at home with his family by his side after a valiant battle with cancer. He was born Feb.10, 1954, in Milwaukee to George and Lucille (Wegner) Raths. While in high school, he met the love of his life, Margaret Hall. They married on Sept. 15, 1974, and treasured 42 years together.

They relocated permanently to McNaughton in 1980 when he was hired by Fort Wilderness, a non-denominational Christian camp located in McNaughton and served in many areas of camping ministry. In 1990, he was hired by Frasier’s Plumbing and Heating as their service manager and served for 16 years. He credits Bruce Frasier for his current impact as a leader, manager and coach as a result of Bruce’s godly mentorship over those years. In 2009, he came full circle and was rehired by Fort Wilderness and held the position of Chief Operating Officer until his death. The Fort Wilderness Board of Directors and staff offered much support especially during the last few weeks of Craig’s life.

Craig impacted many lives with his sense of humor, integrity, and ability to bring out the best in others as a “Servant Leader” based on his love and faith in Jesus Christ. He loved living in the Northwoods, music, played guitar and drums and had a wonderful singing voice. One of his favorite activities was to take his wife and four children fishing; they enjoyed many adventures at their favorite lake, Turtle Lake.

Craig will be greatly missed by his wife, Margaret; his four children, Jared (Amanda) Raths of Rhinelander, Jordan Raths of Huntington Beach, Calif., Jenna Raths (Eric Johnson) of Eau Claire and Joel Raths of Oshkosh, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, unborn son, Jacob Allen, and his “pack pack buddy” Asher Ziolkowski.

A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, 2017, at 2 p.m. at Fort Wilderness, 6180 Wilderness Trail with Jonathan Brood presiding. In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, please direct gifts to Fort Wilderness, “Servants Fund.” (Carlson Funeral Home)