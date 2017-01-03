New start time for 2017 Minocqua ‘Fools Run’

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The 11th annual “Only Fools Run at Midnight” in Minocqua won’t be starting at midnight this year.

The 5-kilometer run/walk will be held on the evening April Fools’ Day with this year’s race starting at 11 p.m.

The entry fee is $25 for those who preregister and $35 for day-of registration. Also new this year is a family rate, which is $65 for families who preregister and $75 on the day of the event. The first 500 registered will be guaranteed an event T-shirt.

Online registration and more information are available at www.minocquafoolsrun.com. Registration forms with checks payable to the Minocqua Area Chamber of Commerce may also be mailed to: MACC, P.O. Box 1006, Minocqua, WI 54548. On-site registration begins April 1 at 7 p.m. at Lakeland Union High School.

Post-race sandwiches and refreshments will be available in the LUHS Commons with the award ceremony to follow.