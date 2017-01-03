New start time for 2017 Minocqua ‘Fools Run’

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The 11th annual “Only Fools Run at Midnight” in Minocqua won’t be starting at midnight this year.

The 5-kilometer run/walk will be held on the evening April Fools’ Day with this year’s race starting at 11 p.m.

The entry fee is $25 for those who preregister and $35 for day-of registration. Also new this year is a family rate, which is $65 for families who preregister and $75 on the day of the event. The first 500 registered will be guaranteed an event T-shirt.

Online registration and more information are available at www.minocquafoolsrun.com. Registration forms with checks payable to the Minocqua Area Chamber of Commerce may also be mailed to: MACC, P.O. Box 1006, Minocqua, WI 54548. On-site registration begins April 1 at 7 p.m. at Lakeland Union High School.

Post-race sandwiches and refreshments will be available in the LUHS Commons with the award ceremony to follow.

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Making that resolution stick, Northwoods style

Comments comments

Local Woman’s club completes month of community giving

Comments comments

Expera contributes to United Way

Comments comments

Gut health: Begin the New Year with a new appreciation for your gut

Comments comments