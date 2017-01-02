Obituary: Roger A. Swenson, Sr.

Roger A. Swenson Sr., 54 of Rhinelander died unexpectedly Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016 with his family by his side. Roger was born Feb. 5, 1962 in Tomahawk to Wayne and Julia “Cookie” (Lunde) Swenson.

He attended elementary school in Tripoli. The family moved to the Rhinelander area and Roger then attended Rhinelander High School. He was united in marriage in Oneida County June 19, 1981 to Nancy Kaehne. Roger had been employed in the logging business for many years until an accident left him unable to maneuver through the woods. He then was employed for several years as an Over the Road Truck Driver with DeBoer Trucking. As a side job, Roger would fix cars and that led to his love for NASCAR Racing. He also became involved with Home Health Care after a cousin, James Lunde, became a quadriplegic after a car accident. Roger continued health care after the passing of James in 2009. Roger was currently employed as a Driver for Rapid Cab. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and camping. Roger enjoyed listening to music and was a collector of music. But most of all, he loved his family especially his grandchildren. He will be dearly missed by his parents, Wayne and Julia “Cookie” (Lunde) Swenson; wife, Nancy Swenson; one son, Roger “Bucky” Swenson Jr., three daughters, Tiffany Swenson, Tamara Swenson, and Trisha (Alan) Smith; and ten grandchildren all of Rhinelander. Also surviving are two sisters, Evie Kanitz of Rhinelander; Debbie (Daryl) Court of Merrill; three brothers, Raymond Swenson, Robert Swenson and Ronald (Kelly) Swenson, all of Rhinelander. He is further survived by nieces, nephews, and other relatives and friends. Roger is preceded in death by a daughter; Tabitha Swenson, paternal grandparents; Arnold and Grace Swenson and maternal grandparents, Delmer and Evelyn Lunde.

A celebration of Roger’s life will be held on Monday, Jan. 9, 2016 from 3–6 p.m. at the Quality Inn, 668 W. Kemp Street, Rhinelander.

Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport Street, Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, 715-365-4343.