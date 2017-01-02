Obituary: Glenn Beckman

Glenn Beckman, age 81, of Rhinelander, died Dec. 31, 2016, at the Wausau Aspirus Hospital. He was born on Jan. 23, 1935 in Wausau to Oscar and Fern (Larkee) Beckman. He attended schools in Wausau and Wausau East High School. He then was drafted into the Army. Upon his honorable discharge he returned to Wausau and married Delores “Dori” Hanson March 19, 1960. She preceded him in death on September 6, 2011.

They moved to the Rhinelander area in 1966 where Glenn was employed as a mechanic for WPS for 30-plus years, retiring in 1997. Glenn was a hard worker his entire life. His other employments included, paper route, caddie, pin setter, dish washer, farm worker, carnival ride operator, well digger, moving van, concrete worker and the telephone company.

When he was not working, Glenn enjoyed hunting, fishing, logging, (out of necessity for his wood burning), and going to the shack. He looked forward each year to the Canadian fishing trips and he loved living in the Northwoods. His family, though, was the most important part of his life. He loved being able to raise them on a lake in the Northwoods. He loved being part of all their activities from when they were children and then with their children, his grandkids and great-grandkids

Glenn is survived by his four daughters, Sandra (Brian ) Rasmussen of Merrill, Cindy (Bruce) Collins of Rhinelander, Kathy (David) Gabert of Port St. Lucie, Fla. and Sherri (Clayton) Opper of Merrill; his son, John (Tracy) Beckman of Rhinelander; his grandchildren, Paul Rasmussen, Andrew and Shane Polzin, Tara and Kendall Gabert, Kevin and Emma Beckman and Codey and Casey (Gabriel) Opper; his great-grandchildren, Hunter and Caleb; his sisters Carol (James) Leslie of Marshfield and Susan (Terry) Kolpack of Tenn.; his brother, Lloyd (Linda) Beckman of Wausau; nieces, nephews, other family and many friends. In addition to his wife, Glenn was also preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Robert Polzin.

Visitation for Glenn is from 2–4 Monday, Jan. 2 at the Carlson Funeral Home, followed by funeral services, with Chaplain John Uhlarik officiating. Interment will be in the Newbold Memorial Cemetery. Leave private condolences for the Beckman family at www.carlsonfh.com. The Carlson Funeral Home (715-369-1414) is handling the arrangements for the Beckman family.