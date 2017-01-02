Making that resolution stick, Northwoods style

Wild Connections

BY THE MASKED BIOLOGIST

Special to the Star Journal

We kick off 2017 the same way we kick off most new years—with resolutions. I think it is human nature to overreach on trying to improve ourselves, especially when we take our families into consideration. In 2011 I attempted to improve my family’s financial situation. I made some spending changes, liquidated some belongings on an online auction. But then my take-home pay was cut by my employer and any footing I gained was quickly lost. The next year, I set my goal low—to reduce coffee consumption to two mugs a day. Success! It took a lot of work, and I must give it conscious effort every single day, but I upheld my resolution.

Each year, some of the most common resolutions include getting exercise, quitting smoking, losing weight, and something financial (cutting spending, better at paying bills and the like.) Statistics show that 25 percent of resolutions fail within a week, and almost half are broken within six months. My wife is associated with a non-profit weight loss organization. This time of year, her focus is on helping people set and achieve realistic resolutions. This got me thinking that I may be able to help you with your resolutions by demonstrating how hunting can fit into your resolution plan.

Getting exercise is an obvious starting point. When I go duck hunting, I routinely paddle my duck skiff, my solidly built dog, and all my gear to my hunting spot. That is almost 500 pounds of resistance paddled one to two miles twice a week for 8 weeks, a routine grueling enough for one of those weight loss reality TV shows. Grouse hunting is a great way to get more low-impact exercise. I take my wife and boys for a Northwoods stroll, and they get fresh air and exercise. The walking speed is slower, but the terrain is uneven, with changes in pitch and slope, and over three miles or more you can get a quality workout. Grouse hunting is open from September to the end of January, plenty of time to get some “reps” in. Deer hunting can be good exercise, but the season is fairly short compared to small game seasons like grouse, rabbit, or waterfowl. This high intensity short duration exercise will help you with losing weight as well, but you would do well to do conditioning beforehand. In addition to these workout benefits, harvested wild game meats like turkey, grouse, duck, and venison are heart healthy, very low in cholesterol, and free of additives, preservatives, hormones, and antibiotics.

Quitting smoking is another common New Year’s resolution. Hunting made me cut way back on cigar smoking, especially while small game hunting with a dog. I have the Masked Labrador whistle trained, but while juggling a cigar and a whistle, I occasionally found myself puffing on the whistle and blowing on the cigar. I once tried having both in my mouth at the same time, and quickly discovered it left no room for breathing. If you are heading to higher altitudes to hunt elk or moose, you really need to make this resolution stick, because you will need all the air you can get.

Financially, hunting may seem like a toss-up. You need to buy licenses, and you need appropriate gear, firearm, fuel, and shells. If you plan ahead, and budget carefully, you can buy multi-endorsement licenses which cost less when bunched. Big game can provide a large amount of healthy protein at a reasonable cost, especially if you process it yourself. Small game costs are relatively low, depending on your aim, so the more you get out and harvest, the lower cost per pound of the meat. Careful budgeting is also crucial to buying new or replacement hunting gear. Just think, paying bills on time frees up all those late fee dollars to spend on shotgun shells and decoys!

Here is a suggestion: resolve to get outdoors more this year. Experience wildlife in some fashion, get to know the different public lands around you, and take a break from technology. I predict you will feel better about yourself, regardless of how your other resolutions turn out.

The Masked Biologist earned a Bachelor of Science degree from a university with a highly regarded wildlife biology program. His work for natural resource agencies across the country provided opportunities to work with a variety of common and rare fish, plant and wildlife species. Follow The Masked Biologist on Facebook. Email questions to MaskedBiologist@charter.net.