Local Woman’s club completes month of community giving

Star Journal Report

The GFWC-Rhinelander Woman’s Club completed its December projects with a delivery of Christmas gifts for the family of a disabled veteran. Oneida County Veterans Service Officer Tammy Walters accepted the gifts on behalf of the family for delivery later in the afternoon.

Club members donated $300 and approved another $300 from the treasury to adopt a family, following a presentation given by Walters at the General Federation of Women’s Clubs (GFWC) meeting in November. Project leader Sue Bessert worked with Walters to procure a wish list from the family and then enlisted members to help shop, wrap and deliver.

Members working on Christmas cards are, from left, Preident Kay Salewske, Jessica Weber, Deb Brossard, Cindy Goll, Pauline Doucette and Mary Meek. More than 400 cards were hand made and sent to adult residential homes and centers.

Another club project completed was re-purposing old Christmas cards into 400 new and embellished holiday greeting cards which were delivered to seven community residential facilities centers in Rhinelander, including Cumberland Heights, Friendly Village Nursing and Rehabilitation, Grace Lodge Assisted Living, Rennes Health and Rehab Center, Milestone Senior Living and both Country Terrace locations. In addition this year, cards were made and sent to 11 adult family home facilities.

Also in December the club donated more than $34,000 to 33 organizations in the areas of arts, conservation, home life, public issues and international outreach.

The General Federation of Women’s Clubs brings together local women’s clubs, with members dedicated to strengthening their communities and enhancing the lives of others through volunteer service. The local Rhinelander club has been organized since 1898 and federated in 1905 with nearly 100,000 members in affiliated clubs in every state and more than a dozen countries. For more information, visit the Rhinelander Woman’s Club Facebook page.