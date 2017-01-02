Expera contributes to United Way

Pictured from left, in back are Jeff Kohn, USW Local 2-1778 and Pat Harding, USW Local 2-1778; in front, Nancy Sattler, Executive Director Northwoods United Way, Ashim Banerjee, RPU Business Unit Mgr/Acting Mill Mgr., Stacie Robinson, Mill United Way coordinator, Jo Waltenberg, Northwoods United Way Board of Directors volunteer, Bob Smith, USW Local 2-15 and Nancy Watry, HR Manager Expera Specialty Solutions.

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Northwoods United Way, Inc. and Expera Specialty Solutions-Rhinelander Mill have announced their continued partnership, along with a 2016 pledge donation to the United Way campaign. Members of USW Locals 2-15 and 2-1778 along with non-union employees and Expera Specialty Solutions have pledged $34,577 to benefit programs in the community.

“Expera Specialty Solutions and its employees have been a long-term partner of the United Way, and we are very grateful to accept their donation,” said Nancy Sattler, Executive Director for Northwoods United Way. “There continues to be needs in our area for basic supplies, crisis intervention, family resources, referral services, and health and healing assistance. This gift will help support the agencies that provide this programming.”

The Northwoods United Way, Inc. is a locally directed organization, working to improve lives in Forest, Oneida and Vilas Counties by mobilizing community resources and strategically investing in human service programs. For more information about Northwoods United Way, contact Sattler at 715-202-3344.

