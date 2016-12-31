Pertussis update numbers show spread is slowing

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Oneida County Health Department has released an update in the pertussis outbreak. In collaboration with Vilas County Health Department (VCHD) and Wisconsin Department of Health Services (WI DHS), the OCHD has reported that links exist between both counties regarding the existing outbreaks, including identified spread from one school district to another. OCHD and partners continue to work together to collect more evidence and data.

As of midday Dec. 29, OCHD and VCHD have identified 39 confirmed, 29 probable, and 98 suspect cases of pertussis, using state case definitions. OCHD continues to identify more cases, but has noted a decrease in new identified cases.

Through a press release, OCHD registered nurse Rob Deede thanked the community partners and said, “It is through these efforts, as a community, that we will be able to help prevent further spread of illness, treat the ill, and keep the healthy well.”

The School District of Rhinelander closed all schools, and cancelled all extra curricular games and practices Dec. 19, three days early for winter break. Classes and practices resume Monday, Jan. 2.