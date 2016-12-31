Oneida County top warrants – Dec. 31

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals wanted by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these individuals can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Rebecca S. Sanders, 44, Female/White; Failure to appear misconduct in court. BODY ONLY. Darron L. Harris, 37, Male/Black; Failure to pay operate without a vailid license. BOND: $228.50. Monica L. Allen, 42, Female/Native American; Failure to pay trespassing. BOND: $282.50. Jason R. Tribolet, 36, Male/White; Failure to appear operating after revocation. BODY ONLY. Sierra H Vuorinen, 22, Female/White; Failure to pay operating while intoxicated1st; BOND: $890.
<
>
Darron L. Harris, 37, Male/Black; Failure to pay operate without a vailid license. BOND: $228.50.

 

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusredditpinterestlinkedinmail

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Vilas County snowmobile fatality

Comments comments

Oneida County top five warrants of the week

Comments comments

Bond set for detective charged with misconduct in office

Comments comments

Oneida County’s top warrants – Dec. 17

Comments comments