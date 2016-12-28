Obituary: Patricia “Trish” P. Augustin

Patricia “Trish” P. Augustin, age 65, of Rhinelander died Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016 at her residence. She was born Feb. 20, 1951 in Murphysboro, Ill., to Lily M. (Harring) and Benjamin F. McRaven.

Patricia and her family lived in Oak Lawn, Ill. and in 1969 she gave birth to her son, Eric. In the mid-1970s, she was united in marriage and later was divorced.

Trish and her family moved to Tomahawk in 1979 and remained there until 1995, when she moved to Rhinelander. Trish was employed at Ray’s Castle Foods in the bakery department, F.W. Woolworth department store, Country Kitchen and for the past 21 years at Walmart.

Trish enjoyed sewing, crocheting, crafts and Yorkie dogs. She will be dearly missed by her son, Eric (Betty) Augustin of Rhinelander; boyfriend, Al Smith of Rhinelander; brothers, Daniel (Donna) McRaven of Prairieville, La., Robert (Shirley) Ray of Floosmoore, Ill.; niece, Shelly Ray and nephews, R.J. Ray and Eric Ray. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Lily Marie McRaven-Higginson, and Benjamin Franklin McRaven, and by her grandparents; Freeman and Pearl Harring.

The visitation for Trish will take place on Saturday, December 31, 2016 at the Hildebrand Funeral Home from 10 a.m. until the 1 p.m. memorial service. Fr. Randy Knauf will be officiating.

Hildebrand Funeral Home & Cremation Specialists, 24 E. Davenport St., Rhinelander, Wisconsin 54501, 715-365-4343. Celebrating lives and healing hearts. All are invited to light a candle, sign the guestbook, leave a photo or an online condolence at www.hildebrandrussfh.com