Oneida County top five warrants of the week

Each week the Star Journal features several individuals wanted by law enforcement. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating the following individuals. If you have seen or have information about where any of these individuals can be found, please contact the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office at 715-361-5100. Do not attempt to apprehend or detain any of these individuals by yourself.

Jordan A. Batiste, age 25, Male/Native American. Fail to pay possession of THC. BOND: $418. Rebecca A. Sanders, age 44, Female/White. Fail to appear misconduct in court. BODY ONLY. Melanie M. Verhaagh, age 48, Female/Native American. Fail to pay OWI (2nd) and disorderly conduct. BOND: $1,824.50. Stephen M. Sadnick, Jr., age 27, Male/White. Fail to pay operating motorcycle without license. BOND: $228.50. Dimitric Q. Smith, age 22, Male/African American. Fail to pay speeding/fasten seatbelt/(2) no proof of insurance. BOND: $317.30.
