OBITUARY: Dale D. Duchow

Dale D. Duchow, age 68, of Tomahawk, died Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016, at Golden Living Center Riverview under AseraCare Hospice. He was born March 5, 1948, in Monroe, to the late Rodney and Dorothy (Long) Duchow.

Dale grew up on a dairy farm in Monroe. His family later moved to the Tomahawk area where they owned and operated the Northwoods Store in Harshaw. After high school graduation, Dale worked at Montgomery Wards and the cranberry marsh before accepting employment at Twist Drill. He retired in 2004. Dale enjoyed ATVing, fishing, hunting, trapshooting, racing snowmobiles and shooting pool. He was proud of his home and took great pride in his lawn. Dale was a member of the Cassian Volunteer Fire Department and the Harshaw Wanderers Snowmobile Club.

Survivors include his brothers, Ronald (Shirley) Duchow, of Stockton, Ill., and Donald (Virginia Kurth), of Harshaw; his sister, Janice (Archie) Randolph, of Rockford, Ill.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Rodney and Dorothy.

Memorial services for Dale Duchow will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 28, at Generations Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for visitation from 12 p.m., until the time of services. Memorials are appreciated to the family. Generations Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family. View Dale’s obituary and leave online condolences at generationsfuneral.com.