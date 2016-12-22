OBITUARY: Bess V. Misfeldt

Bess V. Misfeldt, age 91, of Rhinelander, died on December 22, 2016, at the Friendly Village, in Rhinelander. Bess was born on January 4, 1925 in Marissa, IL to Monte and Nancy (Hicks) Bisby. She was raised in Rock Island, IL and attended schools there. After her schooling she went to work for twenty plus years as a bank teller in Moline. After her retirement in 1978, she and her husband Lester moved to Harshaw, where she has lived since.

Bess enjoyed living in the Northwoods. She liked to garden and loved to read. She also enjoyed fishing with Lester. She was a member of the Wandering Pines Homemakers Club.

Bess is survived by her daughters Judy Wiese of Moline and Bonny(Bob)Mullikin of Rhinelander, her son Donald(Sharon)Wiese of Rhinelander, her grandchildren Adam, Kathy, Tammy, Tracy, Donald, Dawn, Theresa and Joseph, many great and great great grandchildren, her sister Lucille Parker-Schindler of Denver, CO, Nieces, Nephews, three stepsons, James, Gary and Thomas Misfeldt, two step grandchildren, other family and many friends. She was preceded in death by her husband Lester Misfeldt on May 9, 2003, a sister and two brothers.