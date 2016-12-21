New Rhinelander High School scholarship created

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Ruby’s Pantry recently presented a check for $1,000 to the Rhinelander Area Scholarship Foundation. The two groups have created the “Ruby’s Pantry of Rhinelander Scholarship,” that will be presented to a deserving RHS graduate going on to higher education. Preference will be given to a student that has either volunteered at or has had a family member, volunteer at Ruby’s Pantry.

From left are Lynne Friese, Ruby’s Pantry, Mary DeNamur, RHS Principal David Ditzler and Tracey Barnes, representing both organzations, Mary Langlois, Santa Claus, Joel Sandbert and Theresa Nordquist, Ruby’s Pantry volunteers.

The non-profit Ruby’s Pantry procures and distributes corporate surplus food and goods to help fight poverty, hunger and disease in rural communities for those with low resources and in crisis, through churches, food shelves and other local civic organizations.

Submitted photo.