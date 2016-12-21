New Rhinelander Chamber director announced

Executive Director Maggie Steffen, RACC

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

The Rhinelander Chamber of Commerce has a new director. Maggie Steffen was selected by a hiring committee to lead the organization. Steffen is a Rhinelander native with work experience in a variety of professions, including agriculture, education, small businesses and large corporations.

According to Interim Director, Eric Britton, the committee saw Steffen as a strong choice because of her 16-years of non-profit experience, most recently as the Executive Director for Downtown Rhinelander, Inc., and her familiarity with the community and the important details that come along with the position.

“The search committee felt that Maggie has the knowledge, skills, experience, and passion required of the Executive Director position,” Eric Britton, Interim Director and Chamber President said. “She has established relationships with community, local government and business members. Being a local with the experience she brings is a bonus. Maggie is a progressive thinker, and with her knowledge of current and future goals for the Chamber and its members, we are confident that she will help the Chamber to continue to evolve.”

“I’m thrilled to be chosen as the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director,” Steffen said.“2016 has been an interesting year, on so many different levels. The possibilities for 2017 are exciting and I am ready to embrace the future with the Rhinelander Chamber Staff, Board of Directors and Members.”

Steffen will begin her duties as the Executive Director Jan. 2.

For more information about the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce, visit www.ExploreRhinelander.com or contact the Rhinelander Area Chamber of Commerce at (715) 365-7464 or info@rhinelanderchamber.com .