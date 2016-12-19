RHS closure postpones Hodag sporting events

With 2 weeks of no practices, games called off until at least Jan. 7

STAR JOURNAL REPORT

Due to Rhinelander High School being closed until Jan. 2 because of a high incidence of a variety of illnesses among students and staff in the district, school activities director Brian Paulson said all of the Hodags’ sports teams also won’t be practicing until that date and consequently will have their games postponed until Jan. 7.

He said practices won’t be taking place while the school is closed for the health of the players to prevent the spread of illness.

Paulson said WIAA rules require teams off for at least 14 days to have to practice for five days before resuming competition. Aside from the school having to pull out of any holiday tournaments, which wouldn’t be able to be rescheduled, such as the girls basketball tournament Dec. 28-29 in Superior, he expects games initially set from now until Jan. 6 that could be made up will be rescheduled.

Though it is unusual for winter sports to be postponed over several days, Paulson said the situation the School District of Rhinelander now faces is similar to in the spring when games early in the season are canceled because of the weather.

The games called off while the high school is closed come on the heels of two days of no games because of the winter snowstorm Dec. 16-17. When asked as to whether it will be possible to fit in all those games before tournament time, Paulson said rescheduling conference games “won’t be an issue.”