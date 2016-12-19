Obituary: Wayne A. Fumich

Wayne Allen Fumich, age 52 of Rhinelander, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 at Clark County Living Center due to a terminal illness. He was born May 24, 1964 to Bev and Bill Fumich. Wayne enjoyed fishing and his greatest joy was his animals.

Survivors include his father, Bill; son, Chad; daughter, Haley; two grandchildren, Leland and Lucy; two brothers, Bill and Harry; four sisters, Billie-Ann, Cathy, Holly, and Robin; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Wayne was preceded in death by his mother Bev, and three brothers, Gary, John, and Jim.

An open “Celebration of Life” will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, 2017 at Jailhouse in Rhinelander. Contact his daughter for more information at 715-216-4760 or hbambro@gmail.com.